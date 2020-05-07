FS1 will continue to air classic WWE programming as the lead-in for WWE Backstage next Tuesday night.

Next Tuesday's programming will focus on WrestleMania III, which took place on March 29, 1987 with WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Andre the Giant doing battle in the main event for Hogan's WWE Title. The line-up includes a three-hour special with highlights and discussion on WrestleMania III. The entire event ran just over three hours.

Below is the line-up for next Tuesday night on FS1:

* 7pm - 8pm ET - WrestleMania Rewind: WrestleMania III (WWE Network episode from 2014)

* 8pm - 11pm ET - WrestleMania III Recall (Highlights and discussion on the pay-per-view)

* 11pm ET - WWE Backstage with the return of analyst CM Punk

Stay tuned for more on next Tuesday's WWE line-up on FS1.