- Above is a clip from Sting: The Last Tape, which is available now on demand on the WWE Network. In the clip, "Macho Man" Randy Savage joked about owing Sting money from a gin game, but doesn't plan on ever paying him back.

- WWE Network News is reporting the latest WWE Break It Down will feature R-Truth. The episode will premiere on Friday, June 5 and will look at Truth's long career with the WWE.

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Randy Orton, Paige, and Scarlett.