Game Changer Wrestling has announced the passing of GCW and CZW wrestler Danny Havoc (Grant Berkland). The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Below is GCW's announcement:

With a broken heart, the GCW family mourns the loss of Grant Berkland aka Danny Havoc. Danny was an incredibly talented, intelligent, caring & genuine person. He was also an elite performer that entertained a generation of fans & inspired a generation of aspiring performers. Like those that passed before him, his legacy is secured by the memories that he bestowed upon us both as a wrestler and as a friend. He will not be forgotten. Rest in Peace, Grant.

Danny Havoc was trained by Mike Quakenbush, DJ Hyde, and Chris Hero. He made his CZW debut in 2005. While with the company, he was a two-time CZW Ultraviolent Underground Champion, CZW World Junior Heavyweight Champion, and a two-time CZW World Tag Team Champion.

He made six appearances for GCW over the last several years. He went to GCW after coming out of retirement.

Several wrestlers and promotions reacted to the news.

CZW wrote on Twitter, "This cuts too deep. Grant "Danny Havoc" Berkland. He was an inspiration to so many and a friend to all and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones. We can take a small comfort in knowing the entire wrestling community are sharing the same grief right now."

Impact star Sami Callihan wrote, "Absolutely heartbroken. I wouldn't be who I am today without Danny Havoc. Absolute genius who never got the credit he deserved. I'm beyond privileged to been able to travel the world with him. Reach out to your loved one. Life is so short. Love you Grant. RIP"

NXT star Mia Yim tweeted, "Damn... #RIP Danny Havoc"

AEW star The Bunny wrote, "Danny Havoc always extended kindness to me and welcomed me into the CZW family. My heart hurts for his friends and loved ones."

According to PWInsider, Danny Havoc's wife Brianne passed away earlier this year.

Below you can see their announcement as well as reactions:

With a broken heart, the GCW family mourns the loss of Grant Berkland aka Danny Havoc.



Danny was an incredibly talented, intelligent, caring & genuine person.



He was also an elite performer that entertained a generation of fans & inspired a generation of aspiring performers. pic.twitter.com/L7By79UEKN — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 1, 2020

Like those that passed before him, his legacy is secured by the memories that he bestowed upon us both as a wrestler and as a friend.



He will not be forgotten.



Rest in Peace, Grant ? — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 1, 2020

This cuts too deep. Grant "Danny Havoc" Berkland. He was an inspiration to so many and a friend to all and our hearts go out to his family and loved ones.

We can take a small comfort in knowing the entire wrestling community are sharing the same grief right now.#RIPDannyHavoc pic.twitter.com/2AbDxYRb6I — CZW Combat Zone Wrestling (@combatzone) June 1, 2020

Absolutely heartbroken.



I wouldn't be who I am today without Danny Havoc.



Absolute genius who never got the credit he deserved.



Im beyond privileged to been able to travel the world with him.



Reach out to your loved one. Life is so short.



Love you Grant.



RIP pic.twitter.com/wXg6zYLbnV — The DRAW (@TheSamiCallihan) June 1, 2020

It's with extremely heavy hearts that we say this. Sadly, the world's lost #DannyHavoc.



Many of you knew the warrior in the ring. The man behind Havoc, Grant Berkland, was intelligent & artistic. One of the nicest people you could ever meet & loved by his peers.#RIPDannyHavoc pic.twitter.com/3W0nr2quQD — OnPointWrestling (@OnPointWrestlin) June 1, 2020

Danny Havoc always extended kindness to me and welcomed me into the CZW family. My heart hurts for his friends and loved ones.



Rest easy, friend. ?? — The Bunny ?? (@AllieWrestling) June 1, 2020

THIS IS SO UNFORTUNATE. THE FIRST TIME I WRESTLED FOR GCW HE KEPT US COMPANY AND WAS SUCH A GREAT PERSON. SUPER OUTGOING.



RIP DANNY HAVOC https://t.co/uuID0x9jZ0 — WARHORSE (@JPWARHORSE) June 1, 2020

My heart goes out to my friends who knew and cared for Danny Havoc deeply, my thoughts are with his loved ones and his family.#RIPDannyHavoc — Ligero (@Ligero1) June 1, 2020