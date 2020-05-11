Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Matt at home making breakfast for the kids, seems to be losing it as he lives the quarantine life. One of the kids want coffee as they demand toast. Matt looks at the toast and sees "FTR" written on them.

* BTE Compound, Matt and Nick hanging out, Matt isn't sure how much longer he can keep his beard. Matt talks about being gone for so much of his kids' life, but is happy to be home and see them (although he is going a bit stir crazy). Nick says they have to go back at some point though, the Inner Circle can't keep standing tall and they have to help out. Nick says he's at 60 percent, Matt says he's not ready yet.

* Brandon Cutler is practicing kicking out and answers his phone. Peter Avalon yells he's sucks. Avalon laughs at Cutler losing the Kick Out Challenge. Cutler then nominates Avalon to give it a shot. Avalon says whatever and he's going to powder out.

* Matt Hardy then explains what "powder out" means: a wrestler leaves the ring on his own to either work out a new strategy, is actually hurt, or is a chickens--- bad guy.

* Christopher Daniels talks his experience with the COVID-19 pandemic and how he ordered masks from three places, but still hasn't received any. He then shows a hack on how to make your own mask with a bandanna or bottom of a t-shirt.

* Hangman Page talks about how he felt like he wasn't doing enough to protect himself from the coronavirus, so he packed some goods to get drunk and live out in the woods. Page says it's freeing to be out in the woods, he can do or say anything he wants. Page then says he's been out there for awhile and is getting hungry, he goes after a squirrel and smacks away at it. He goes to try it and spits it out.

* Avalon goes to leave his house, there's an announcer, referee, and his neighbor to make him try the kick out challenge. She tries a couple pins, but he's able to kick out a couple times. Avalon feels like he's proven himself, she goes to shake hands with him and ends up trying one more pin for a three-count.

* Frankie and Sky throw quarters at the wall, recreating the scene from ESPN's The Last Dance with Michael Jordan.

* Justin Roberts is in quarantine, just standing around since there's nothing to announce.

* Recap of last week's Private Party segment. Quen wakes up from getting knocked to the ground. He then has a flashback to a stuff bear attack him at a hotel and realizes he jumped him and Kassidy. They talk to each other on the phone to confirm it. We then see Hangman Page on the phone (it's actually a leaf) and he looks to be the one who set up the whole attack on Private Party.

* Marko Stunt hanging out at home, hears something outside and there's a white claw can on the ground with a note in it. It's a map with "JE" (Jurassic Express) and an "X." Stunt then gears up for his journey. He eventually makes it to the woods, which is apparently where he was supposed to go. To be continued...

* BTE Compound, Young Bucks playing tennis, Matt says before wrestling and basketball, he was a bad ass tennis player. Matt proves to be terrible at tennis. Matt runs into the fence and gets "busted open." He decides to continue on though. Nick feels bad about still playing and decides to just quit while Matt gloats his victory.

* After his Street Fight on Dynamite, Kenny Omega talks with Alex Marvez who praises him for his match. Omega asks if he looked like a Street Fighter, a real fighter, Marvez didn't seem to agree to that extent, Omega boots him out. Omega then asks Chuck Taylor if he looked like a real street fighter, especially in his first time. Taylor said he looked good for his first fight, but didn't think there were moonsaults in street fights. He then brings in Chris Harrington, calling him a "yes man, and the ultimate little p---y b----." He then asks the same question, but Harrington responds, "Yes, you looked like you've never been in a fight in your life." Omega points out how he dressed the part. Harrington gets in his face and says "Even I could kick your ass in a real fight, Kenny!" Omega backs off nervously and says "Kkay, there's no heat!" Colt Cabana then comes into the room to give his opinion and Omega chases him out the door.