- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the most brutal Last Rides from The Undertaker.

- WWE NXT Superstar Dakota Kai turns 32 years old today while AEW star Colt Cabana turns 40, and former WWE Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs of The Nasty Boys turns 56.

- Longtime WWE employee and former WWE Women's Champion Harvey Wippleman will join Corey Graves for a rare interview on Thursday's edition of WWE's "After The Bell" podcast. Below is the full announcement for the episode: