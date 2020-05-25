It wasn't quite the Plane Ride From Hell, but the flight from Saudi Arabia following Crown Jewel was eventful to say the least. There were mechanical issues that caused nearly 200 wrestlers and employees to be delayed and there are numerous conspiracy theories as to what exactly caused the delay.

Heath Slater was one of those people affected by the delay and he talked about it when he joined The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast.

"It's one of those things where you are there and you know something's up but you don't know what's up," admitted Slater. "But we all got out okay. I still don't know the truth. I heard there were mechanical reasons and it was this and it was that. When I was on the plane, I fell asleep for five hours and when I woke up, I looked over at Hawkins. I'm like, 'Where are we at' and he says we haven't even left yet.

"That's when I was like, 'What the heck?' We get off the plane and go over to the hotel. We wait and then get back on the plane and hope that we take off. We do but who knows? I really don't know."

One of the theories is that the Saudi government owed the WWE money which could have escalated to a dangerous situation if true. Slater was asked about the environment in Saudi Arabia and if he ever felt in danger.

"You go back to the hotel, get some food, hit the gym and go to sleep. You don't really think about being uncomfortable because there's nothing uncomfortable around you," said Slater. "You're just in the hotel again. Everyone was really nice and friendly, but you don't really know. That makes it even scarier sometimes [laughs]."

