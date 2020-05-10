WWE's Greatest Ladder Matches aired last night on FOX and averaged 996,000 viewers. The first hour drew 961,000 viewers, then went up in the second hour to 1.031 million viewers.

The show drew an average of 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic. Dateline NBC topped the night at 0.6

WWE's Greatest Ladder Matches was #6 for the night among the networks in viewership. It came in behind: NCIS: Los Angeles, S.W.A.T., 48 Hours, Dateline NBC, and Saturday Night Live. Dateline NBC topped the night at 4.174 million viewers.

The show aired to hype tonight's Money in the Bank PPV, which begins at 7 pm ET with the Kickoff starting at 6 pm ET. Be sure to join us for complete live coverage!

This Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match will feature Daniel Bryan, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, King Corbin, Otis, and AJ Styles. On the women's side it will be Nia Jax, Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Carmella. Both matches will take place at the same time at WWE HQ.