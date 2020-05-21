Impact stars Kimber Lee and Zachary Wentz got married today.

Wentz posted a photo on Twitter and wrote, "JUST MARRIED!!!! Mr. and Mrs. [email protected]_Lee90"

Kimber Lee also shared the photo on Twitter. She tweeted, "Officially Mrs. Green ???? @zachary_wentz"

Kimber Lee is a former WWE star. She wrestled in NXT from 2016 to 2018 and competed in the Mae Young Classic. Lee recently made her Impact Wrestling in-ring debut against Havok.

In Impact, Zachary Wentz is part of The Rascalz stable along with Dezmond Xavier and Trey Miguel.

Several wrestlers reacted to the news.

AEW stars Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela both tweeted, "Congratulations."

Madison Rayne wrote, "CONGRATS YOU TWO!!!"

Big Swole tweeted, "Congratulations to you both, @Kimber_Lee90 you're a Queen, so beautiful and kind. Zach you a mess but we all love you! Frfr I wish you all the love and happiness God has to offer!"

Rascalz member Trey Miguel wrote, "Who knew The Rascalz cleaned up so well ?!? BIGGEST CONGRATS to @zachary_wentz & @Kimber_Lee90 on their wedding today !! What a beautiful day ??"

Below you can see their photos and reactions:

Congrats — "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 22, 2020

Who knew The Rascalz cleaned up so well ?!? BIGGEST CONGRATS to @zachary_wentz & @Kimber_Lee90 on their wedding today !! What a beautiful day ?? pic.twitter.com/xICJ6SFdkw — LL Cool Trey (@TheTreyMiguel) May 22, 2020