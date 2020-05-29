Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard did not work this week's Impact TV tapings in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyline Studios, according to PWInsider.

Blanchard also missed the last set of empty arena tapings due to being in Mexico and not traveling back to the United States, reportedly because of COVID-19. She has appeared for a video interview a few weeks back.

There is no word yet on when Tessa will be back in action. It's believed that the company taped several weeks worth of Impact content this week.

A tournament to determine the new #1 contender to Blanchard and her title will wrap on next Tuesday's Impact episode as Trey Miguel takes on Ace Austin.