Happy Cinco de Mayo, everyone! Impact Wrestling, which airs every Tuesday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling's own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST!

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne welcome fans to Impact! We kick things off with Sami Callihan making his way down to the ring.

Sami Callihan begins his speech by telling viewers watching from AXS TV and Twitch that he sees them. He says that it's going to take a lot more to take "The Draw" down. Callihan informs everyone that he never tapped out to Ken Shamrock's ankle lock, two weeks ago. After he makes that announcement, Callihan calls out Ken Shamrock.

Ken Shamrock makes his way down to the ring. Shamrock says that over the years, he has fought a lot of guys, and they always tapped out of his ankle lock. Shamrock agrees, Callihan never tapped out, and that he's one tough S.O.B. Shamrock lists all the guys who have tapped out to his ankle lock. He has an idea: A. Keep their fight going from Rebellion or B. Both of them chase after the Impact World Championship. Shamrock puts his hand out for Callihan to shake (on option B). All of a sudden, Michael Elgin's music hits.