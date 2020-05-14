Regular episodes of WWE 205 Live will reportedly return to the WWE Network this week.

WWE taped more content at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando this week and PWInsider reports that two weeks worth of 205 Live episodes were filmed.

The 205 Live episodes taped will reportedly run for just 30 minutes. Several of the episodes from February, March and April also ran for around 30 minutes.

The last 4 episodes of 205 Live have been "The Matches That Made Me" special editions on Oney Lorcan, The Singh Brothers, Ariya Daivari and The Brian Kendrick.

WWE reportedly taped Monday's RAW and Friday's SmackDown on Monday, then the May 18 RAW and the May 22 SmackDown on Tuesday, and then last night's WWE NXT and next week's NXT on Wednesday of this week. The 205 Live episodes were also taped. WWE is not scheduled to return to the Performance Center for another round of tapings until Monday, May 25, Tuesday, May 26, and Wednesday, May 27.

205 Live airs at 10pm ET each Friday night on the WWE Network, right after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

Stay tuned for more from the WWE tapings.