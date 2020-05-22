A Triple Threat for the WWE NXT Women's Title has been announced for the upcoming "Takeover: In Your House" event.

As expected, WWE has just announced that champion Charlotte Flair will defend against Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai at Takeover.

NXT "Takeover: In Your House" will take place on Sunday, June 7 from the NXT Arena at Full Sail Live on the campus of Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL. It will air live on the WWE Network.

Below is the current announced "Takeover: In Your House" line-up, along with a few likely matches after this week's NXT episode:

Triple Threat for the NXT Women's Title

Io Shirai vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Johnny Gargano with Candice LeRae vs. Keith Lee with Mia Yim (c)

(Likely but not confirmed.)

Tournament Finals for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title

El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Drake Maverick or Kushida or Jake Atlas

(Likely but not confirmed.)

Karrion Kross with Scarlett vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

(Likely but not confirmed.)