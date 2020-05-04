WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is re-opening his BBQ restaurant after previously closing down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

King Jerry Lawler's Hall of Fame Bar & Grille in Memphis, Tennessee announced today that they are re-opening with social distancing guidelines in place. Many restaurants have been forced to close or were limited to take-out only during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Complying with all regulations from the @CityOfMemphis, we will reopen today with social distancing measures in place. We're as excited to see you on Beale Street as you are to be here - please remain aware of your surroundings," the restaurant tweeted today.

They added, "We're excited to serve you again. We'll be operating with limited hours, but look forward to seeing you soon!"

Lawler re-tweeted the announcement and wrote, "Trying to slowly get back to normal."

The restaurant, located at 159 Beale St. in Memphis, also noted that they will operate under limited hours for the time being. You can see their full statement with guidelines below:

