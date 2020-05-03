- The above video is the newest from Superstar Home Cooking. In the video, WWE NXT Superstars Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox bake praline cookies.

- John Cena visited a 7-year-old boy named David Castle at his home for an early birthday surprise.

According to WFLA, Castle is currently batting Wilms tumor, a type of childhood cancer that starts in the kidneys.

Cena gave several birthday gifts to David like two WWE title belts, signed T-shirts, armbands, signed bobbleheads, and signed programs.

- WWE posted a photo of Otis on Instagram and wrote, "Name a more perfect man. We'll wait."

Fans did share other names from AEW star Orange Cassidy to former WWE Champion CM Punk.

Below is the photo that WWE posted: