NJPW has been running a series where its wrestlers talk about "My Best Entrance" (or match finish) and the latest was done by IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley. From his home in Nevada, Moxley gave the answer to his best entrance — last year's G1 Climax match against Tomohiro Ishii.

"A few come to mind," Moxley began. "My first ever time in a New Japan ring at Ryogoku [Sumo Hall in Tokyo]. First time I ever entered the Tokyo Dome at Wrestle Kingdom, all great entrances and special moments. But there was one entrance that definitely stands out as the most special and that was in the G1 at Korakuen Hall for a match with the "Stone Pitbull" Tomohori Ishii. I remember everything about that day. I remember from the hotel over Korakuen Hall, riding on adrenaline and excitement. I've never been more focused than I was that night because I knew this was the first main event I ever had in New Japan.

"I knew I had to deliver, I knew I had to win. I just kept repeating to myself: 'Tonight is the night, you are gonna show them that you're gonna win the G1.' Obviously, I didn't win the whole G1, but I said to myself, 'Tonight is the night. You show the world tonight, you prove every doubter wrong. Every critic who said you couldn't hang in G1 — that toughest tournament in all of sports. Everybody who said you're some kind of hokey sports entertainer and you're not gonna be able to hack it in New Japan.' I walked to that ring to hurt that man, I was ready to kill Tomohiro Ishii that night."

Moxley's most recent appearance was in February at The New Beginning where he defeated Minoru Suzuki. Moxley is scheduled to defend his AEW World Championship next Saturday against Brodie Lee at Double or Nothing.

