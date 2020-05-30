AEW World Champion Jon Moxley shared on Twitter that he bruised his tailbone.

He tweeted a photo with the caption, "If you've ever wondered what a bruised tailbone looks like..."

His wife, WWE Backstage host Renee Young replied to the photo.

She wrote, "I'll prepare the ice and donut to sit on."

Last Sunday at AEW Double Or Nothing, Moxley retained the AEW World Championship over Brodie Lee. The same night, former Impact star Brian Cage won the Casino Ladder Match and gained a future AEW World Championship Match.

Below is the NSFW photo he shared and Renee Young's reply:

If you've ever wondered what a bruised tailbone looks like... pic.twitter.com/y6cMezGEWp — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) May 30, 2020