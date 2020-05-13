WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin took to Twitter today and agreed with the statement issued by former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

As noted, Sami tweeted this morning and said he disagrees with WWE stripping him of the Intercontinental Title due to being unable to defend it. Sami declared that he is still undefeated and still the champion.

Sami wrote, "I disagree with this decision and no matter what anyone says, I am still undefeated and therefore still the Intercontinental Champion."

Devlin agreed with Sami and repeated the narrative that he recently started - that the winner of the tournament to crown a new Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion will be a sham champion, not the real thing.

"I'm with ya brother. Reject all sham champions. [raised fist emoji]," Devlin wrote.

Sami was stripped of the title because he reportedly chose not to work the recent WWE Performance Center tapings due to health concerns he has over working during the coronavirus pandemic. A tournament will begin during Friday's SmackDown on FOX to crown a new champion. Devlin is stuck in the UK and unable to defend his title, also due to COVID-19. The tournament to crown an Interim Cruiserweight Champion is going on now, and the winner will eventually face Devlin when he's able to get back to the United States.

You can see the full tweets from Devlin and Zayn below: