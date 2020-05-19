JTG took to Twitter last night and shared a screenshot of a January 2020 text message he received from his former Cryme Tyme partner Shad Gaspard.

"If ever I die tomorrow just know I Love you as a brother and friend for ever, even past this life," Shad wrote in the text.

JTG responded, "Love you too brotha #Nohomo"

There is still no update on the 39 year old Gaspard after he went missing in the ocean on Sunday while swimming with his 10 year old son. They were around 700 feet from shore when they were caught in a strong rip current. Shad instructed lifeguards to rescue his son first, and they did, which saved his son's life. A large wave reportedly then crashed down on Shad and he went under, and hasn't been seen since. There's no word yet on if the search will continue this morning, but we will keep you updated. You can click here for the latest details on Sunday's accident and the search & rescue attempts.

As noted on Monday night, Shad's family has issued a statement through several wrestlers, including WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, Kofi Kingston, MVP, Lance Archer, and others.

"@Shadbeast 's family appreciates all the love, support, and concern through this horrible ordeal. At this time they are not ready to make any public or official statements to any media outlet And ask all to respect their wishes," the statement says.

Below is JTG's full tweet along with the statement from the family: