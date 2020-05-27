- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring a look at unusual Superstar contests.

- WWE RAW Superstar Natalya turns 38 years old today while former WCW President Eric Bischoff turns 65.

- Next Wednesday's edition of The Bump on WWE digital and social platforms will feature JTG plus WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels.

JTG will be on the show to celebrate the life and career of his friend & former tag team partner Shad Gaspard. Michaels will be on the show to give his predictions for the WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" event.