There's been a lot of speculation on Kalisto's health and WWE status as he's been off TV for several months, leaving Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik to represent The Lucha House Party on their own.

The masked SmackDown Superstar recently took to his personal "Lucha Family" YouTube channel and confirmed that he is still out of action with an injury. He also confirmed previous speculation on when that injury happened - on December 30 at the WWE live event from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"I wanted to take this moment because I'm seeing a lot of fans tweeting at me, messaging me, [asking] where am I, am I still with WWE?," Kalisto said. "The answer is yes, but unfortunately I got hurt back on December 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. So I ended up having an AC [joint] separation in my shoulder, and some ligament tear. Thank God no surgery, but it's a longer recovery and I'm taking my time to come back, and I want to come back 100%. Every time I've watched SmackDown or RAW I just want to get in there so bad, but I know my boys are doing great."

Kalisto ended the video with a message to Dorado and Metalik, saying he knows they will win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, and telling everyone he will see them soon.

It was reported in early February that Kalisto had been out of action with a separated shoulder injury. It was noted then that he did not have to undergo surgery, but there was no timetable for his return to the ring. This was not confirmed until now, but we noted then that it appeared he suffered the injury during the WWE live event in Los Angeles on December 30. A fan in attendance noted that it looked to be serious when Kalisto went down on his shoulder as he teamed with Dorado to face The Revival. The match quickly ended and Kalisto left on his own after being looked at by a ringside medic. Kalisto reportedly visited Japan for a WWE promotional tour in early March.

It was also reported in February, before the injury, that the 33 year old Kalisto had recently inked a new multi-year deal with WWE, likely for 3 or 5 years. Kalisto had previously tweeted to indicate that he would become a free agent from WWE in 2020, but he ended up re-signing. It had been reported that he chose to re-sign because he felt like he still has a lot left to accomplish in WWE.

Stay tuned for updates on Kalisto's injury and WWE status.