Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are set to speak on their WWE departures on Sunday, July 18.

Anderson took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that the July 18 edition of their "Talk'n Shop" podcast will feature a discussion on what happened. Anderson said they had a decision to make in September 2019, and they made the wrong one by re-signing.

"Listen, we had a decision to make in September of 2019.. We clearly made the wrong one," Anderson tweeted. "In 68 days, at midnight @The_BigLG n I will talk about it. All of it. @TalknShop @azucarRoc #TalkNShopAMania"

Anderson tagged NJPW star Rocky Romero in the tweet, who is their co-host on the podcast.

Anderson and Gallows were set to leave WWE in September 2019 when their contracts expired, but they reportedly re-signed. They were then released back on April 15, along with other talents as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. It's believed they had asked for their releases, but not confirmed.

July 15 marks when the non-compete clauses will expire for Gallows and Anderson, and the other April 15 cuts from the main roster. The July 18 podcast will be their first episode after the non-competes expire.

Gallows and Anderson have been rumored for a return to Japan for New Japan Pro Wrestling and while Anderson has heavily teased a return to NJPW, nothing has been confirmed.

