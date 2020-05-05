Former WWE Superstar Karl Anderson had some interesting comments about his previous employer on Twitter this weekend.

The exchange began when Dolph Ziggler tweeted to ask fans if they had a clip of his backstage SmackDown segment with Sonya Deville. Ziggler noted that WWE "conveniently posted" the segment with Otis and Mandy Rose, but not the other.

Ziggler wrote, "Anyone know how to find or have a clip of myself and Sonya backstage from smackdown Friday? They conveniently posted the Otis/Mandy one but not ours [face with raised eyebrow emoji]"

Anderson responded and wrote, "They'll conveniently leave out lots of things that'll get you more over.."

Ziggler wrote back, "Hahaha [eyes emoji]"

Anderson and Luke Gallows were released from WWE back on April 15 as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. There have been rumors on Anderson returning to NJPW, but nothing has been confirmed.

You can see the full tweets below:

They'll conveniently leave out lots of things that'll get you more over.. https://t.co/TB2nT5W7BB — Karl Anderson (@MachineGunKA) May 4, 2020