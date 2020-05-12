WWE NXT Superstar Karrion Kross took to Twitter today and posted an aggressive new training video.

The black & white video package shows Kross driving up to the Iron Addicts Gym in Las Vegas. He then shows off his various skills, including grappling, striking, working different bags, mat wrestling, weight training, and more.

Kross captioned the new training video with, "Some people only see black & white. Others, strictly shades of gray. I personally happen to see the disciplinary art of violence. And through this, A vision of a new beginning. #FallAndPray"

Kross and girlfriend Scarlett made their official NXT TV debuts last week as Kross squashed enhancement talent Leon Ruff in seconds. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned next for Kross, but a feud with Tommaso Ciampa has been rumored.

You can see Kross' full tweet with video below: