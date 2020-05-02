Kevin Owens announced that he is suffering from an ankle injury.

According to RDS in Quebec, Owens revealed the news in an interview with Pierre Houde on Et Le But.

He believes that he's suffering from a sprain or a slight fracture. The injury happened during his WrestleMania 36 match with Seth Rollins.

Owens also revealed that he will be getting X-rays during the week to confirm the extent of the injury.

