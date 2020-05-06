Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their official WWE NXT debuts during tonight's episode on the USA Network.

Kross quickly defeated enhancement talent Leon Ruff of EVOLVE, after hitting him with two brutal Doomsday Saito suplexes, and the Kross Jacket submission for the win. Before the match Kross and Scarlett came out to an impressive entrance with high production value.

Below are a few shots from tonight's debut at the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando: