Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their official WWE NXT debuts during tonight's episode on the USA Network.
Kross quickly defeated enhancement talent Leon Ruff of EVOLVE, after hitting him with two brutal Doomsday Saito suplexes, and the Kross Jacket submission for the win. Before the match Kross and Scarlett came out to an impressive entrance with high production value.
Below are a few shots from tonight's debut at the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
Tick... Tock... Tick... Tock.@WWEKarrionKross & @Lady_Scarlett13 stopped the clock. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/K0j5K17gM7— WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2020
TICK. TOCK. ??@WWEKarrionKross has ARRIVED on #WWENXT!@Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/i8vLoagAen— WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2020
TICK. TOCK. ??@WWEKarrionKross has ARRIVED on #WWENXT!@Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/i8vLoagAen— WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2020
???????? ?????? ????????. ???????? ?????? ????????. ???????? ?????? ????????. ???????? ?????? ????????. ???????? ?????? ????????. ???????? ?????? ????????. ???????? ?????? ????????. ???????? ?????? ????????. #WWENXT @Lady_Scarlett13 @WWEKarrionKross pic.twitter.com/UZVqav0QBF— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 7, 2020
Fall and pray#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/wGguEkSALF— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 7, 2020
Don't be scared. There is no choice but to tap to @WWEKarrionKross.— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 7, 2020
WHAT A DEBUT. @Lady_Scarlett13 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Yx80dHgAWz
A new regime is upon us...— WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2020
They tried to warn you. ? #WWENXT @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/qXoRcfL0gX
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux immediately became the best thing in #WWENXT right now.— Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) May 7, 2020
This entrance was AWESOME.
pic.twitter.com/DeyaASP5EZ