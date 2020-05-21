Kofi Kingston was recently a guest on the Swerve City Podcast. The hosts of the show are "Monteasy" Scott, NXT star Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and AEW star Big Swole.

The SmackDown Tag Team Champion spoke about his friendship with CM Punk. Before his WWE debut, Punk gave him some advice to help his nerves. Kingston made his WWE debut on ECW on January 22, 2008. He won his debut match against David Owen.

"Punk is one of the guys in the industry who I consider to be my brother," Kofi said. "He helped me out when he didn't need to help me out. People were more about keeping other people down and their spots being taken. I remember, I'm about to go out for my debut and I'm doing push-ups. I see a set of wrestling shoes, I look up, and there's Punk. He goes, 'Just remember, they're out here to see you.' That eased my nerves going out there. He didn't have to say that to me."

Kofi also mentioned when he and Punk were the World Tag Team Champions for 47 days in 2008. Kofi learned a lot from him during that time. He learned that just because you were on top, didn't mean you didn't have the same gripes as the undercard.

"We became Tag Team Champions and I learned so much," Kofi revealed. "At the time, he was [ECW] Champion and a lot of gripes that you have on the undercard, sometimes you have at the top. I'm like, 'He's going through a lot of the same stuff that I'm going through.' Fast forward to being WWE Champion, I was already prepared to go through whatever it is that I needed to go through and fight."

The whole interview can be watched in the video above.