This week's WWE NXT episode saw the tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion continue with Akira Tozawa and Kushida advancing.

Tonight's Group A action saw Kushida defeat Jake Atlas. Kushida is now 2-0 while Atlas is now 1-1. Group B action tonight saw Tozawa defeat Jack Gallagher. Tozawa is now 2-0 and Gallagher is -02.

Group A matches remaining for the tournament are Drake Maverick vs. Kushida and Atlas vs. Tony Nese. The remaining Group B matches are Gallagher vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Tozawa vs. El Hijo del Fantasma.

Below are the updated standings for the round-robin style tournament after Week 4:

GROUP A: Drake Maverick (1-1), Tony Nese (0-2), Kushida (2-0), Jake Atlas (1-1)

GROUP B: El Hijo del Fantasma (1-1), Isaiah "Swerve" Scott (1-1), Akira Tozawa (2-0), Jack Gallagher (0-2)

Ties, if there are any, will be broken by head-to-head record. The Superstar with the best win-loss record in each group will then advance to the title match as the Group A winner faces the Group B winner. The winner of that match will be crowned the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion, and they will face current NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin at a later date. Devlin is currently stuck in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic, and unable to defend. He will eventually return to the United States for the showdown with the tournament winner.

Above is video from tonight's Gallagher vs. Tozawa match, and below is footage from the Kushida vs. Atlas match: