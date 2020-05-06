AEW Dynamite was back to being live tonight and the promotion is making a hard push towards its upcoming PPV on May 23.
It was announced a Casino Ladder Match will take place at Double or Nothing with the winner getting a future AEW World Championship match. Participants have yet to be announced.
Next week's Dynamite will be a packed show, as well, below is everything announced on tonight's show:
* MJF in action
* Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels
* Jurassic Express (with Marko Stunt) vs. Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy)
* Interview with Jake Roberts and Lance Archer
* Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander
* Chris Jericho vs. "Pineapple Pete" Suge D
Here is the updated Double or Nothing PPV card:
* Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Brodie Lee (AEW World Championship)
* Cody vs. Lance Archer (AEW TNT Championship)
* Jungle Boy vs. MJF
* Casino Ladder Match for future AEW World Championship shot