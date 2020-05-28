- The Wrestling Inc. Saturday Night's Main Event watch along is back tonight! Join Wrestling Inc. President Raj Giri, Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso and Jesse Collings as they re-live the October 3, 1987 episode which features the formation of The Mega Powers, Hulk Hogan defending the WWF Championship against Roman Reigns' father Sika, Andre the Giant returning, Piledriver debuts, Randy Savage vs. The Honky Tonk Man for the Intercontinental Championship and much more! You can watch in the video above or on the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel tonight at 8 ET / 5 PT. We'll have a live fan chat and display your feedback during the show.

- FOCO is excited to introduce a brand-new, collectable bobblehead featuring the legendary Undertaker wearing his trademark ring gear and posing on an entrance ramp. The Undertaker WWE Bobblehead depicts Taker wearing his iconic black hat and coat while posing with his eyes rolled back in front of a jumbotron-themed backdrop. The reverse side of the backdrop features The Undertaker's logo. The bobblehead also features a front entrance ramp with his name on display.

"For nearly 30 years, The Undertaker has been one of the most captivating characters and astounding in-ring performers in the WWE," said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. "His success in the ring and ability to thrill the audience has made him an unforgettable part of WWE history, and we are confident members of the WWE Universe will be eager to add this limited edition bobblehead to their collections."

- Liv Morgan posted the photo below on Instagram in a stunning red outfit. She captioned the photo, "Burnt."