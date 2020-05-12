WWE RAW Superstar Liv Morgan has a new project coming out soon.

Morgan too to Twitter today and teased the project, indicating that it was mostly filmed in 2019 when she was away from the WWE storylines.

"Just because I wasn't on TV much in 2019, doesn't mean I wasn't on camera.. I can't wait for you all to see this project. The good, the bad, & the REAL," Morgan wrote.

There's no word yet on what Morgan has coming out, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

You can see Liv's full tweet below: