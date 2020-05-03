- Above on the Mandy & Sonya Damandyz Donuts YouTube channel, Mandy Rose talked about her feud with Sonya Deville continuing on Friday's SmackDown. Rose lost to Carmella in a Money in the Bank qualifying match, thanks to Deville's distraction.

"She ruined my chance to be in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match," Rose said. "Clearly because she distracted me, she wouldn't shut her mouth. She just kept talking, and talking, and talking. With how annoying her voice sounds, I don't know how anyone wouldn't be distracted. And yes, I took my eyes off Carmella for a second — I knew I shouldn't have — and I lost."

- WWE Network News is reporting WWE Chronicle: Shayna Baszler is set to stream on the WWE Network on May 9. Baszler will be involved in next Sunday's Money in the Bank PPV as she'll be in the Women's Ladder Match against Nia Jax, Carmella, Asuka, Dana Brooke, and Lacey Evans.

- A couple of days ago, Liv Morgan noted the wrestling film, Ready to Rumble, is in her top five movie list. Yesterday, she commented, "Can someone make Ready to Rumble part 2 and can I be in it please?"

David Arquette was featured in the first movie and responded, "Well you work with the company that should own half the rights - and I think that would be awesome. I could be your dad."

"This needs to happen!" Morgan wrote back.

