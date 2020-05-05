WWE NXT Superstar Brendan Vink is reportedly in line for a big push.

Vink has been teaming with Shane Thorne on NXT TV and RAW as of late. Last night's RAW saw the Australian NXT Superstars defeat Cedric Alexander and Ricochet, after being encouraged by MVP for the past week. Vink pinned Ricochet to get the win.

Above is video of MVP interrupting Charly Caruso's post-RAW interview with Vink and Thorne. MVP dismissed Caruso and said Vink and Thorne can resume the interview in The VIP Lounge, where they will get the respect they deserve.

Regarding Vink's push, WWE officials have considered the former Elliot Sexton to be a project in developmental for some time and WWE partner EVOLVE used him to build him up. That push in EVOLVE would've continued to get bigger if it weren't for schedule changes due to COVID-19.

Vink's recent main roster appearances is said to be the beginning of trying to make him into a real star, and the build towards a long-term push, according to PWInsider. This early stage of the push was described as similar to when current WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman was a member of The Wyatt Family back when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon saw him as a long-term project that they wanted to build for the future. Vink is currently in a similar position.

Despite the recent RAW appearances, both Vink and Thorne are still listed as members of the NXT roster as of this writing.

Source: PWInsider Elite

