WWE is taking Armando Alejandro Montalvo back to court.

Montalvo has been on WWE's radar since he was shot by an Orange County sheriff's deputy outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida after an incident in 2015. He was first found competent to stand trial in that incident, but was later found incompetent in 2017 and temporarily sent to a state mental hospital. Montalvo has been involved in several incidents related to WWE and court since then, and was incarcerated for some time. He was also banned from all WWE events. The video seen above is from the original incident, nothing recent.

WWE has a new civil hearing against Montalvo scheduled for Monday, June 1 in an Orange County, FL court room. The show cause hearing is related to two May incidents that happened outside of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Dave McKinnon, who works Event Security for WWE at the Performance Center, noted in a court filing that he has witnessed Montalvo harassing WWE and its employees for at least the past five years. He also wrote that Montalvo has continued to ignore a court order from March 22, 2019, that said Montalvo was prohibited from the Performance Center. The permanent injunction order was to bar Montalvo from several locations related to WWE, the Performance Center being one of them.

McKinnon then alleged that he witnessed Montalvo outside of the WWE Performance Center this past Monday, May 25, presumably during the RAW TV tapings.

He wrote, "On May 25, 2020, WWE had hired an off-duty deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office as extra security to sit outside of the Performance Center in an unmarked car. At approximately 9:40pm, I parked my personal vehicle out in front of the WWE Performance Center. Shortly thereafter, at approximately 9:49pm, I encountered the Defendant while I was still at my vehicle. Defendant began his loud ranting and I asked him why he felt a need to yell and be disruptive. In response, he told me that he needed to. The deputy called the Orange County Sheriff's Office to send additional units in marked vehicles for assistance, and they arrived within a few minutes. I saw Defendant was wearing in khaki pants, no shirt, and had around his neck what appeared to be an American flag or some type of red and white striped fabric. Defendant was holding a cell phone in his right hand and a piece of dark clothing or other fabric in his left hand. Defendant remained in the roadway blocking vehicle flow out of WWE's property. As deputies began to close in on him, though, he would move to the side. I filmed Defendant with my mobile phone as he was blocking the traffic in front of the WWE Performance Center, aggressively screaming and yelling wildly and very loudly. While I was not able to understand everything Defendant said, he did yell "WWE" and was screaming about wrestling and fans."

McKinnon then wrote about including a copy of his own video, and added, "It is my opinion that Defendant was manipulating the reactions from the law enforcement officers and making his presence known by his screaming and generally disruptive behavior. During this incident I counted at least five times that I thought Defendant was retreating and leaving the premises, but each time he returned to continue his rant. Defendant's last presence on this evening was when he drove his white cargo van towards me and the deputies, then drove in front of the WWE Performance Center, and finally he left the premises towards the far South exit of Forsyth Commerce Parkway."

McKinnon ended his statement by describing a Facebook livestream Montalvo had done this night, which you can see embedded at the bottom of this post.

The filing also includes a declaration from Sgt. Scott Ames, a 20 year employee of the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Ames wrote in the filing, "From time to time over the past several months I have also been employeed by Plaintiff [WWE] to provide them with security detail at the WWE Performance Center, as well as additional locations where WWE holds events. On May 15, 2020, I was working as WWE security at the WWE Performance Center when at about 1800 hours, I witnessed Defendant, Armando Alejandro Montalvo, arrive at the premises. Defendant was running or sliding back and forth and waving his arms wildly. He was also yelling but I was not able to hear what he was saying. I filmed him with my mobile phone through the windshield of my car. ... Defendant ultimately left the premises without incident."

Ames then wrote that Montalvo allegedly returned to the premises a few days later on Friday, May 22, while Ames was providing security detail to WWE.

"Defendant was walking in front of the premises and screaming loudly and uncontrollably. I was not able to understand what he was saying. I did see Defendant was holding his mobile phone. I began filming the Defendant," Ames wrote.

Ames wrote that he was providing video from his own phone, as he did with the aforementioned incident.

He added, "Defendant ultimately left the premises without incident. As Defendant was still in front of WWE property, I visited his Facebook page to see if he was livestreaming this incident and learned that he indeed had done so."

Ames used his own phone to record Montalvo's livestream from Facebook. He also included a link to the May 22 livestream from Montalvo, which you can see embedded below.

Following the incident on Monday, WWE made their filing on Wednesday, May 27. Montalvo was served his copy of the filing on May 27 via Federal Express at his home. He has since made the court date public on his public social media, which also shows he has put more attention and focus on WWE as of late after apparently staying away from the property for some time.

Stay tuned for updates on the matter. Below is the livestream from May 22 that was mentioned above, and under that is the livestream from May 25: