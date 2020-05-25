- The Bella Twins appeared on The At-Home Variety Show and played a game of "Sibling Challenge: The Pregnant Twin Edition." Both agreed that Nikki was the evil twin, and that Brie's baby would have the stranger name. You can watch the episode in the video above.

- WWEShop.com has a Flash Sale right now where you can buy one t-shirt and get another for $1. There is no promo code necessary, just use this link. Also, in honor of Memorial Day, WWE is donating 10% of all WWE Shop proceeds today to Hire Heroes USA.

- Mandy Rose wished fans a Happy Memorial Day by posting the photo below from a photo shoot she did with photographer Ryan Loco: