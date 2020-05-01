Mandy Rose had a rough time during this week's WWE SmackDown on FOX.

After a backstage segment with Otis that ended with a kiss on the sheek, Rose went to the ring and lost her Money In the Bank qualifier to Carmella. She lost the match due to a distraction by her former tag team partner, Sonya Deville. There was then a post-match beat down that saw Deville snap on Rose and destroy her at in the ring and at ringside. Deville ended the attack by ranting about how she will ruin Mandy's life.

Rose took to Twitter after the show to call Deville a "jealous b---h" and show off a nasty bruise and cut she suffered on her leg.

"I took your best beating and that's all I got? You're in trouble u jealous b---h @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWEonFOX," Rose tweeted, attaching the photo seen below.

Deville responded and warned Rose that there's more to come..

"It's only just begun ... hold on Barbie it's gonna be a wild ride [smiling face with horns emoji] [skull and crossbones emoji]," she wrote.

There's no word yet on when the Rose vs. Deville singles match will happen, but we will keep you updated.

