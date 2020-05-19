Martha Hart has been doing the media rounds to promote the "Dark Side of the Ring" season two finale tonight on VICE which focuses on the death of her husband, former WWE Superstar Owen Hart.

Martha has made it clear that she holds WWE directly responsible for his death. Her brother-in-law, Bret Hart, and WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt have issued statements this week regarding some of her recent comments.

Martha spoke with Forbes and discussed her lack of relationship with Bret Hart and the idea of Owen in the WWE Hall of Fame. She noted how the WWE Hall of Fame isn't a real place and believes that it only exists to make money.

"I would never let a company I held responsible for Owen's death, try to honor him, especially with a fake Hall of Fame that doesn't even really exist," Martha said. "And there's not even a hallway of fame. It's not real. It doesn't exist. There's no place you can go and visit and it's there.

"It's just all made up and make-believe and it's all done for the sole purpose of making money because they just have a show where they have a celebration and you know, it's just absurd."

Owen has previously been inducted into the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame with Martha holding his hall of fame plaque in 2018.