Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy teamed up on last night's AEW Dynamite in a losing effort to Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a wild Street Fight that went all over Daily's Place.
Throughout the match the other Inner Circle members — Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz — got involved, attacking both Omega and Hardy.
After the show it was announced Santana and Ortiz will meet Omega and Hardy in a tag match on next Wednesday's Dynamite.
Below is the updated lineup for the show:
* MJF in action
* Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels
* Jurassic Express (with Marko Stunt) vs. Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy)
* Interview with Jake Roberts and Lance Archer
* Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander
* Chris Jericho vs. "Pineapple Pete" Suge D
* Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega vs. Santana and Ortiz
JUST ANNOUNCED: Next week on #AEWDyanmite.@Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful will go face to face with BROKEN @MATTHARDYBRAND & @KennyOmegamanX.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 7, 2020
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/yenNP76Yir