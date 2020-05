Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy teamed up on last night's AEW Dynamite in a losing effort to Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a wild Street Fight that went all over Daily's Place.

Throughout the match the other Inner Circle members Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz got involved, attacking both Omega and Hardy.

After the show it was announced Santana and Ortiz will meet Omega and Hardy in a tag match on next Wednesday's Dynamite.

Below is the updated lineup for the show:

* MJF in action

* Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels

* Jurassic Express (with Marko Stunt) vs. Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy)

* Interview with Jake Roberts and Lance Archer

* Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

* Chris Jericho vs. "Pineapple Pete" Suge D

* Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega vs. Santana and Ortiz