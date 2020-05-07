Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy teamed up on last night's AEW Dynamite in a losing effort to Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a wild Street Fight that went all over Daily's Place.

Throughout the match the other Inner Circle members — Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz — got involved, attacking both Omega and Hardy.

After the show it was announced Santana and Ortiz will meet Omega and Hardy in a tag match on next Wednesday's Dynamite.

Below is the updated lineup for the show:

* MJF in action

* Brodie Lee vs. Christopher Daniels

* Jurassic Express (with Marko Stunt) vs. Best Friends (with Orange Cassidy)

* Interview with Jake Roberts and Lance Archer

* Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander

* Chris Jericho vs. "Pineapple Pete" Suge D

* Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega vs. Santana and Ortiz