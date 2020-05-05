As noted, FOX will air a two-hour special on WWE's Greatest Ladder Matches this Saturday night at 8pm ET. The announcement issued Monday noted that the special stars the following WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars - The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker, Steve Austin, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and others. The special will be hosted by Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

One fan on Twitter responded to the FOX announcement and said it was a crime to not list The Hardy Boys or WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Scott Hall.

Matt responded and said hopefully matches with Michaels, Hall, WWE Hall of Famers The Dudleys, Christian and The Hardys will be included for keeping the history credible.

"It's all good. In 2020, wrestling fans know you can't talk about @WWE's greatest ladder matches without the names HBK, Razor, Christian, Bubba, D-von, Matt & Jeff included.. Hopefully, those matches are included for keeping the actual history credible," Matt tweeted.

It's likely that The Hardys and others will also be featured on the special, despite not being listed in the Twitter announcement from FOX. This was also a release put out by FOX, not WWE.

As seen above, WWE posted FOX's commercial for the special on their YouTube page.

You can see the related tweets below: