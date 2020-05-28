AEW star Matt Hardy says The Hardy Boys were squandered by WWE after their big returns at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

Wrestling writer and podcast host Jim Valley had tweeted about how he believes WWE does a "poor job of monetizing and celebrating" its history and nostalgia, adding that Matt does a better job of it on his own than WWE does. Another user responded to that tweet and said WWE has produced several books, DVDs and WWE Network specials on The Hardys and TLC.

"DVDs? What year is it? The Hardys got the biggest reaction at WM33 and then went nowhere. There's a difference between licensing products & proactively selling superstars other than Hogan, Savage, Michaels, Taker, Rock and Austin. There are lots of fans who aren't being serviced," Valley responded.

Matt then chimed in and agreed. He said he's grateful for his WWE return and the time he had there, but it could've been much better. Matt added that AEW is giving him what WWE failed to.

"You're correct, Jim," Matt wrote. "We were insanely hot coming into WM33, but our usage was squandered. I am grateful for the return & time there, but it could've been SO much better. You can keep an act hot & a money maker without it being a forced focal point of the show. AEW grants me this."

Matt is currently working the main event scene in AEW, teaming with The Elite (The Young Bucks, AEW Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page) to feud with Chris Jericho and The Inner Circle. Last night's Dynamite episode on TNT saw Matt and The Bucks defeat Private Party and Joey Janela in six-man action. Last Saturday's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view saw Matt and The Elite defeat The Inner Circle in the big Stadium Stampede match.

You can see Matt's full tweet below: