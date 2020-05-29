- As noted, this week's "Hidden Gems" edition of WWE NXT UK on the WWE Network featured more never-before-seen dark matches from recent TV tapings. Above is video from the six-man match with Matt Riddle and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits taking on The Grizzled Young Veterans and Joseph Conners, from the Plymouth, England tapings. On a related note, below are the top 10 moments from this week's regular NXT episode on the USA Network.

- WWE RAW Superstar Nia Jax turns 36 years old today while WWE 205 Live Superstar Brian Kendrick turns 41, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Hornswoggle turns 34, former WWE Hardcore Champion Pete Gas of The Mean Street Posse turns 50, former ECW Champion and WWE coach Steve Corino turns 47 and Nitro Girl Spice also turns 47.

- Below is a new preview for the next WWE Network special on WWE Hall of Famer Sting. "Sting: The Lost Tape" will premiere on the WWE Network this Sunday at 10am ET on demand. It will then air on the main feed at 8pm ET.