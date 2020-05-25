WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle is reportedly headed to the main roster soon.

There's no word yet on if Riddle is planned for RAW or SmackDown, but a new report from F4Wonline.com notes that his main roster debut is now scheduled to be imminent.

Riddle is scheduled to face Timothy Thatcher in a "Cage Fight" during Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network, with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle as the special referee. This could be Riddle's blow-off or what leads to it. Riddle vs. Thatcher was made after they dropped the NXT Tag Team Titles to Imperium earlier this month, following tension between the two that saw Thatcher walk out on Riddle.

Stay tuned for updates on Riddle's WWE status.