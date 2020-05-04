WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle recently spoke with Sportskeeda and addressed reports of backstage heat from others in the company.

"I'll tell you this. Do I have heat with WWE or NXT, or the people that run the show? No. Do I have heat with some people who think I'm disrespectful at times because they don't understand how business works? Yes. Do people take things too seriously? Yes. And honestly, I've had to give talks at NXT, is not like I stopped the place, but it's like, interjecting. I'm like, 'Hey. I'm going to tweet or say something that offends you. Realize I'm not trying to actually offend you, I'm just trying to make people think I am. I'm putting out an image, a facade, you know?'

"If I talk a certain amount of trash, people are like, 'Oh, man, that guy's uncontrollable, he does what he wants.' You know what I'm saying? I'm doing the job, I'm in the business I'm in. I'm a tag champ, I was in the Rumble, so how does this guy have so much nuclear heat?"

Riddle continued and recalled how he was just at WWE HQ several weeks ago before the coronavirus pandemic broke out, speaking with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Riddle said they spoke about the heat he has with "certain people" in the company. Riddle chalked the heat up to just "high school" drama.

"I was in Vince McMahon's office just three weeks ago, before this thing broke out," Riddle continued. "I was in headquarters talking to him - and, yeah, we mentioned the heat I have with certain people but, at the end of the day, he signs the checks, he makes it happen for me and they're in control, not the talent.

"If employer's happy and I can make them money and make them a profit, and I'm worth my weight and I'm pulling my weight, I don't see a problem. To answer your question, yes, some people I have heat with. But most of it's just high school, catty, "He said this", people who just can't take a joke or a work."