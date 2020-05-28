Matt Riddle has reportedly filmed a vignette to officially introduce him to the WWE SmackDown brand.

There's no word yet on if the promo will air during this Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode, but it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Riddle filmed the promo earlier this week, and that was the plan as of Monday.

Last night's WWE NXT main event saw Riddle lose to Timothy Thatcher in the first-ever Cage Fight on the brand. This was reportedly Riddle's blow-off to his run on NXT, done to write him out of the storylines.

As we've noted, there have been plans to call Riddle up to SmackDown since before WrestleMania 36. Those talks were put on hold coming out of WrestleMania, but they started back up in the last few weeks. It's believed that WWE is calling Riddle up for contract reasons as he would've been able to sign with just about anyone he wanted to, making more money than he was in NXT.

There's still no confirmation that we will see Riddle on Friday's SmackDown, but he is headed to the blue brand. Stay tuned for updates.