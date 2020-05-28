WWE NXT announcer Mauro Ranallo paid tribute to Japanese women's wrestler Hana Kimura during this week's NXT episode on the USA Network.

Kimura passed away at the age of 22 last week after committing suicide following an incident of cyber-bullying from fans on social media. Her tragic passing came as a shock to the entire pro wrestling world.

Mauro paid tribute to Kimura as Io Shirai was coming to the ring for the tag team match that saw NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair team with Chelsea Green to defeat Shirai and Rhea Ripley. Shirai was friends with Kimura and knew her from their Stardom days in Japan.

Mauro mentioned social media and said cyber-bullying is never justified.

"Let's be better as members of the human race," Mauro said. "Rest in power, Joshi Puroresu star Hana Kimura."

You can hear Mauro's tribute to Kimura in the clip below: