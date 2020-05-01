The final SmackDown spot in the Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match goes to Otis.

The main event of tonight's SmackDown on FOX episode saw Otis defeat Dolph Ziggler to qualify. As noted, Carmella defeated Mandy Rose on tonight's SmackDown to earn the final spot for the women's match.

The current line-up for the men's match has Otis, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan, and King Corbin. Apollo Crews' replacement will be determined on Monday's RAW with a Last Chance Gauntlet match. The final line-up for the women's match has Nia Jax, Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, and Carmella.

In other big news on the Money In the Bank pay-per-view, WWE has announced that the men's and women's matches will take place at the same time. As we've noted, the 2020 men's and women's MITB Ladder Matches will begin in the 1st floor lobby of WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, and end on the roof, where the briefcases, ring and ladders will be. The Superstars will fight through the floors of the building, ending up on the roof.

The 2020 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will air live on May 10, with at least some of the content airing on tape delay from WWE HQ in Stamford, mainly the MITB matches. It's also likely that some material airs from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The event was originally planned for the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, MD but plans were changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are the new promos for the MITB matches, along with the updated Money In the Bank pay-per-view card:

Your ???? don't deceive you.



For the first time ever, the Men's and Women's #MITB Ladder Matches will be happening SIMULTANEOUSLY! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iF4abSludy — WWE (@WWE) May 2, 2020

WWE Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

Men's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Aleister Black vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Daniel Bryan vs. King Corbin vs. Otis vs. Apollo Crews' replacement TBD

Women's Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Nia Jax vs. Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Dana Brooke vs. Lacey Evans vs. Carmella