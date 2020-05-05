Impact star Michael Elgin shared heartbreaking news with fans on social media tonight.

The former IWGP Intercontinental Champion tweeted that his 13-year-old cousin Dylan was diagnosed with lymphocytic leukemia, a type of cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

"I know there is so much going on in the world," wrote Elgin. "But my cousin who's only 13 was diagnosed with lymphocytic leukemia. It's heartwrenching through my wrestling I've become very close with him and his little brother. Could use some positive vibes sent his way."

He also shared a story about how Dylan would watch his wrestling matches on YouTube before school every morning.

Elgin tweeted, "Last year, I was told that my younger cousins Dylan and Kyle watched me on YouTube before school every morning. Loving stateside, I don't often get to see family. But seeing this picture made me feel closer to them. Love you Dylan, you got this."

Michael Elgin signed with Impact Wrestling last year. He made his debut on April 28, 2019 at Rebellion.

