Michelle McCool spoke with the New York Post about a wide range of topics to help promote the premiere of Undertaker: The Last Ride, which streams on the WWE Network this Sunday after WWE Money in the Bank.

At last June's WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia, Undertaker met Goldberg in a match that had a number of rough spots, partly due to Goldberg getting a concussion after a ring post spot. This led to Goldberg pulling off a rough looking Jackhammer, dropping Undertaker awkwardly to the mat.

McCool recalled Taker being more direct than usual about his injuries from that match.

"That was really scary for me," McCool began. "Obviously knowing the business, as soon as I saw that I texted our doctors. I was like, 'Is he OK?' Because it looked bad. You're centimetres away from doing some real damage. So I knew it was bad. Mark has literally been caught on fire, stood in a pod for 40 minutes and wrestled another 40 minutes. He's busted up both eye sockets in matches. He normally responds with, 'I'm good, babe, I'm good.' So after that match when I talked to him and I think his exact words were, 'My back is jacked up. My neck is jacked up.' I was like for him to put that into words and verbally tell me truly how he's feeling, it was just I couldn't imagine the pain.

"So that was scary, knowing now he's got to fly so many hours across the world and he had an appearance the next morning when he landed in the States in Boston or somewhere that he's not gonna say no to. He does that and standing with fans for four to five hours. It was bad. It was scary. I don't think he realized until this documentary when he saw it again just how close he was to — yeah, yeah."

Going back to WrestleMania 30 in 2014, The Undertaker's 21-0 streak was broken by Brock Lesnar. McCool noted she learned about the plans the afternoon of the event and said WWE had previously talked about breaking the streak when Take faced Edge year prior at WrestleMania 24.

"I did know late in that afternoon that was gonna happen," McCool revealed. "I couldn't believe it. I don't think it needed to happen. But, Mark was fine with it. People don't understand he's gonna do business. He understands that business is business.

"Actually I remember a few years prior that WrestleMania 24 versus Edge they talked about Edge breaking the streak and it was Edge that was actually like, 'That makes zero sense. I don't want to do that. Why would I do that? The fans already love him. What's it gonna do for Edge?' It was Edge that went to bat for the streak. I know they had talked about it prior to the match with Brock, but you know it happened. It's fine, it's not like it's an end-all, be-all for Mark by any stretch of the imagination."