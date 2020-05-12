WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook today and told a touching story about Becky Lynch. He also congratulated her on becoming a mother.

Lynch relinquished the RAW Women's Title to Asuka on last night's show and announced that she is pregnant. She and Seth Rollins are expecting their first child in December. Foley called this one of the best things he's ever seen in pro wrestling.

Foley also recalled a few of Becky's good deeds from over the years, and told the story of how she called a child named Jackson when he was battling cancer, and how much of a positive impact her support had on the kid, who passed away on May 15, 2019.

Below is an excerpt from the story:

Last May, I saw Jackson for the final time. Danielle showed me a photo of the first time he and I had met - and the little boy was all but unrecognizable; his face having been altered greatly by the medication that puffed his face. Cancer had taken so much from him - including, at long last, his beautiful smile. As much as I wish it was not so, I do not possess any special wisdom to make such a difficult situation any easier. I always counted on the wrestling on television to help bring us together, to guide the conversation, to spark questions that allowed me to tell stories from my own career. But on this night, I could not come up with anything to take away the obvious pain that Jackson was in. So in desperation, I sent a text message to a special friend, asking for a favor. Within a minute, my phone rang, and the unique and charming voice that so many WWE fans know and love, came through the speaker on my phone. Becky Lynch was in the house. Jackson did not smile...at first. Instead, an even more remarkable facial reaction took place. His mouth opened - and it just hung there. The little boy's jaw dropped to the point where he looked almost like Jacob Marley on his Christmas Eve visit to Ebeneezer Scrooge, warning him of the arrival of three spirits during the night. Jackson was literally speechless. He did not talk, but his eyes were wide, his mouth even wider. His mother and his aunt were beaming, and his brother CJ and I filled the silent void with questions and observations for "The Man". Becky's voice just brought life into that room, brought energy into the weariest of souls, and for several minutes, made a child in his final days feel like he had his whole life ahead of him. Jackson was still largely speechless for a few minutes after the phone call. If memory serves me correct he said words along the lines of "no way....no way...no way" in those first few minutes following the call. He went to his bedroom, and quickly returned, holding Becky's action figure. And then Jackson started talking...and talking...and talking some more. That old familiar smile returned in full force, and it was like Becky Lynch had somehow managed to turn back the hands of time for just a little while, allowing his family to appreciate that magnificent little boy and his indomitable spirit one last time. Jackson died just days later, May 15, 2019. He was 12 years old. I wish I would have written this story one year ago. I wish I could have expressed to Jackson's mother just how much her son's friendship, and her own personal kindness meant to me. Had it not been for Becky's announcement on "Raw", I may not ever have written this story at all. But Becky Lynch brings out the best in people. She brought out the best in her wrestling colleagues, the best in her fans, and the best in her friends. As great as she has been as a wrestler, she's even better as a human being. And as great as she has been in her role as "The Man" her greatest role now awaits her: the role of mother.

You can see Foley's full post below: