WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Facebook today to remember Nancy Benoit.

Foley also made the case for WWE to induct Nancy into their Hall of Fame. He revealed how he recently re-connected with Nancy's sister, Sandra Toffoloni, and watched Vice's "Dark Side of the Ring" special on the Chris Benoit tragedy.

"For the first time I can recall, talk surfaced of Nancy possibly being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame - a topic I had never really considered it before," Foley wrote. "But seeing the "Dark Side of the Ring", reestablishing contact with Sandra, and looking back on Nancy's career these past couple of weeks has been an eye-opener for me. I would love to see Nancy inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame - under whatever name or character her family and WWE collectively decide.

"For her work as Fallen Angel, I believe she deserves to be included. For her work as Woman during her first run in WCW – when she feuded with Rick Steiner, managed Doom, and managed The 4 Horsemen - I believe she deserves to be included. For her run in ECW, and her second run with WCW - where she helped create a fascinating angle that blurred the line between storyline and reality - I believe she deserves to be included. Inducting Nancy Toffoloni into the WWE Hall of Fame is the right thing to do. Let us remember her, and define her for who she was and what she did in life."

You can read Foley's full post below: