Mickie James recently released a new song, "With The Love Of A Child," with Rosevelt Sings to aid the child abuse charity Child Help.

Child Help is a non-profit charity that helps victims of child abuse resources to recover from abuse. April was child abuse prevention month, so James decided to use her experience in country music to aid in the cause, enlisting the help of child abuse advocate and singer Rosevelt Sings.

James spoke with KLAS - 8 News in Las Vegas where she talked about the song and child abuse in The United States. The former WWE Women's Champion said the goal is to bring awareness to the issue and help bring down the number of victims.



"I worked with a friend of mine, Sean Gasaway, and wrote, 'With The Love Of A Child,' and asked if (Rosevelt) would sing on it with me so we could have the proceeds go back to Child Help," James said. "She's already doing this 5TooMany campaign, where she's trying to raise $1 million for Child Help to go towards these villages where they provide all these different types of therapy.

"So the goal is, with this song and the 5TooMany challenge, that Rosevelt's challenge that she's already doing by five dollars at a time, and to kind of spread the love and stop this 5TooMany for the five children who die everyday in America, alone."

James said people can go to the Child Help website to donate to the charity, Rosevelt's cause and to buy the song. James transitioned into speaking about the current state of wrestling with the major companies holding empty arena shows.

James said the relationship between the wrestlers and the fans in attendance is unique and is needed to help the wrestlers perform at their best.

"I don't think I've been in that position, except for when I was trying to make it and there was, like, four people in the audience," James said. "To not have that immediate reaction from the fans to then, one, make us feel and know we are telling the story correctly and we're doing our job correctly, but then also to have that immediate, like, fire inside of you that is driven by the fans. It makes for a really unique experience, I think, on both ends."

